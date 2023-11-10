﻿
News / Nation

Over 70,000 people come to HK through talent admission schemes this year: John Lee

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said on Thursday that more than 70,000 people have moved to Hong Kong so far this year through various talent admission schemes.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said on Thursday that more than 70,000 people have moved to Hong Kong so far this year through various talent admission schemes.

This number is way beyond the target of 35,000 people coming to Hong Kong each year, which fully reflects Hong Kong's strong international attraction and competitiveness in enticing talents from around the world, said Lee at the establishment ceremony of the Hong Kong Top Talent Services Association.

He said the HKSAR government had received more than 180,000 applications for the schemes in the first 10 months of this year, of which more than 110,000 were approved.

Among the about 55,000 applications received under the Top Talent Pass Scheme, more than 43,000 were approved.

He believes talent is the first resource, saying that after the COVID-19 pandemic, countries and regions around the world have been striving to accelerate economic development, and all governments have introduced various measures to compete for talent.

Last year, the HKSAR government also introduced more innovative and proactive measures to attract talent to Hong Kong, Lee added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     