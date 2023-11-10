﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Xi's upcoming trip to the United States

  22:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday made remarks on Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to the United States upon the invitation for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

When commenting on a question related to China's expectation for the China-US summit meeting, the spokesperson said that at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi will travel to the United States for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The two presidents will have in-depth communication on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance in shaping China-US relations and major issues concerning world peace and development.

With regard to China's expectation for the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the spokesperson said that on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of APEC's first leaders' meeting, President Xi's trip to APEC upon invitation reflects the great importance China attaches to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation.

The spokesperson said that with mounting factors of instability and uncertainty in the world economy, there is a widely shared expectation for the Asia-Pacific to remain an economic engine to lead global growth. APEC is a key platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. President Xi will deliver an important speech at the meeting to fully elaborate on China's major propositions on deepening Asia-Pacific cooperation and driving regional and global growth.

"We hope that all parties will remember what brought countries and regions in the Asia-Pacific together in the first place, focus on the region's urgent needs, deepen solidarity and cooperation, deliver on the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 in an all-round and balanced way, and work for positive outcomes at the meeting, so as to provide new growth impetus for the Asia-Pacific and the wider world and jointly build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
