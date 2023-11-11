﻿
News / Nation

Zhong Nanshan urges vaccination for next COVID-19 wave this winter

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-11       0
China's famous respiratory physician Zhong Nanshan urges immediate vaccination for elderly as he forecast small COVID-19 peak this winter.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-11       0
Zhong Nanshan urges vaccination for next COVID-19 wave this winter
Ti Gong

Zhong Nanshan speaks at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Health Cooperation Conference in Guangzhou, on November 10.

China's famous respiratory physician Zhong Nanshan urges immediate vaccination for elderly as his team expect a wave of COVID-19 peak this winter.

Zhong, honored with the Medal of the Republic and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, mentioned that the new coronavirus variants haven't changed much but have increased vaccine resistance, at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Health Cooperation Conference in Guangzhou, on Friday.

He stressed the importance of the elderly and those with low immunity, getting the second-generation vaccine as soon as possible.

"In our projections, we anticipate a small wave of infection peaking shortly, including this month, next month, and January," Zhong said at the meeting. "We strongly recommend vaccination as a priority."

On the same day, China CDC reported 209 new severe cases and 24 deaths from the novel coronavirus in October.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     