Zhong Nanshan urges vaccination for next COVID-19 wave this winter

China's famous respiratory physician Zhong Nanshan urges immediate vaccination for elderly as he forecast small COVID-19 peak this winter.

Ti Gong

China's famous respiratory physician Zhong Nanshan urges immediate vaccination for elderly as his team expect a wave of COVID-19 peak this winter.

Zhong, honored with the Medal of the Republic and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, mentioned that the new coronavirus variants haven't changed much but have increased vaccine resistance, at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Health Cooperation Conference in Guangzhou, on Friday.

He stressed the importance of the elderly and those with low immunity, getting the second-generation vaccine as soon as possible.

"In our projections, we anticipate a small wave of infection peaking shortly, including this month, next month, and January," Zhong said at the meeting. "We strongly recommend vaccination as a priority."

On the same day, China CDC reported 209 new severe cases and 24 deaths from the novel coronavirus in October.

