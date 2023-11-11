China, Malaysia to boost efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

China and Malaysia pledged to work together to boost efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng wrapped up his visit to Malaysia.

China and Malaysia pledged to work together to boost efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng wrapped up his visit to Malaysia on Saturday.

Han met with Malaysian Supreme Head Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya respectively on Thursday.

During his meeting with Sultan Abdullah, Han said China and Malaysia, as friendly neighbors across the sea, enjoy a long history of friendship, and that China will, under the guidance of jointly building a community with a shared future, work with Malaysia in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, push forward the implementation of their respective national development plans, and enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

China is always ready to step up efforts to cooperate with neighboring countries and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields with countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, to promote sustainable prosperity and stability in the region, said the Chinese vice president.

For his part, Sultan Abdullah extended congratulations to China on its huge achievement in the Belt and Road construction.

He said China's robust economic growth has driven the development of ASEAN members, saying Malaysia is willing to upgrade bilateral cooperation to better benefit the people of both countries.

At his meeting with Anwar, Han noted that China has regarded Malaysia as a trustworthy friend and important strategic partner, and China has always supported Malaysia in choosing a development path suitable to its own national conditions.

China is willing to cooperate with Malaysia in firmly supporting each other on issues related to their core interests, Han added.

He said China will join hands with Malaysia in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and China encourages closer exchanges between the two countries at all levels and supports expanding cooperation in fields including economy and trade, culture, tourism, education, science and technology, so as to inject new impetus into the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Echoing Han's views, Anwar said the Malaysia-China relationship bears special and strategic significance. Malaysia is ready to work with China to make positive efforts in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and expects more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Malaysia, for the benefit of achieving common prosperity and development.

Han also met with Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Thursday and had in-depth exchanges on promoting bilateral practical cooperation.

He said China recently announced eight major steps to support joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and this will further boost Belt and Road cooperation and high-quality development between China and Malaysia.

The Chinese vice president visited Malaysia's Penang state on Friday and met Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. Han said China expects Penang to enhance subnational cooperation with Chinese provinces and cities, and to complement each other's strengths, so as to implement in earnest the construction of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

During his three-day tour to Malaysia, Han also visited a China-Malaysia joint-venture project between Chinese automaker Geely and Malaysian carmaker Proton in Tanjung Malim, Perak state.