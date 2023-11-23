China launches tech-experiment satellite

China on Thursday sent a technology experiment satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The experiment satellite for satellite Internet technologies was launched at 6pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch is the 498th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.