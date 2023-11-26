Police hold people accountable for construction accident in north China

Police have held people accountable for a construction accident that killed seven people in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

Police have held people accountable for a construction accident that killed seven people in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 10 pm on Friday at a construction site in Anze County. During the concreting process for a structure, the scaffolding collapsed suddenly, leading to the deaths of six workers and one operator of a concrete pump car.

The search for the bodies of the victims ended at around 9 am Sunday, according to local authorities.