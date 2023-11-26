China, Japan should push forward ties along right track of sound development: Wang Yi

China and Japan should earnestly implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries to push forward bilateral relations along the right track of sound development.

China and Japan should earnestly implement consensus reached by leaders of the two countries to push forward bilateral relations along the right track of sound development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on the sidelines of the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting between China, Japan and South Korea in the South Korean port city.

Wang said that during their meeting in San Francisco, leaders of the two countries reiterated their commitment to principles stipulated in the four political documents between China and Japan, reaffirmed the positioning of comprehensively advancing strategic and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries, and agreed to dedicate themselves to jointly building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the demands of the new era, which has been an important political guidance for bilateral ties.

Noting that China and Japan are neighbors that can not move away, Wang said peaceful coexistence, lasting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and common development serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

The two sides should fully push forward strategic and mutually beneficial relations by drawing up corresponding roadmaps and timetables, he added.

Wang put forward a three-point proposal on rebuilding strategic and mutually beneficial relations.

First, the two countries should establish a correct mutual understanding, and make it clear that the two sides are cooperative partners rather than threats to each other, and they should be committed to peaceful development.

Second, both sides should respect each other's legitimate concerns. Japan should honor its commitments on the Taiwan question, strictly abide by the one-China principle and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs.

Noting that Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean concerns marine safety and public health, Wang said China opposes Japan's irresponsible action.

At present, it is necessary to establish a comprehensive, effective and independent long-term monitoring mechanism for all stakeholders, he added.

Third, China and Japan should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly resist anti-globalization and protectionism, and maintain stable and smooth production and supply chains.

For her part, Kamikawa said the two leaders reached important consensus in San Francisco, affirming the positioning of strategic and mutually beneficial relations, agreeing to dedicate themselves to jointly building a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship that meets the demands of the new era, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly cope with global issues such as climate change.

Japan is willing to coordinate closely with China, strengthen dialogue and communication, accumulate positive factors, and push forward Japan-China relations in the direction pointed out by the two leaders, she said.

Japan's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged, Kamikawa said, adding that Japan stands ready to find a proper way to resolve the issue of nuclear wastewater discharge through dialogue in a constructive manner.

The two sides agreed to actively explore a new round of high-level economic dialogue as well as a meeting of high-level consultation mechanism on people-to-people exchanges, and hold at an appropriate time the China-Japan strategic dialogue, the China-Japan security dialogue, and regular consultations between diplomatic authorities.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.