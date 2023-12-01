News / Nation

Xi inspects command office for East China Sea area of China Coast Guard

Xinhua
  20:34 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the command office for the East China Sea area of the China Coast Guard under the People's Armed Police Force.
Xinhua
  20:34 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the command office for the East China Sea area of the China Coast Guard under the People's Armed Police Force.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed improving the capability of protecting maritime rights and carrying out maritime law enforcement.

He heard a briefing about the work of the command office and watched coast guard vessels carrying out their missions via video link.

Xi stressed effective maritime law enforcement and resolute protection of China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Efforts should be made to improve the mechanism of coordination in maritime law enforcement, crack down on offshore crimes, safeguard the sound development of the marine economy, engage in international exchanges and cooperation in maritime law enforcement, and actively take part in international and regional ocean governance, he said.

Xi also urged solid efforts to raise the level of command office building and stressed the need to comprehensively strengthen Party building to ensure political integrity.

Senior military official He Weidong took part in the inspection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     