News / Nation

Airport near China's world heritage site resumes int'l air routes

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Dunhuang mogao international airport, located near the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northwest China, officially resumed international air routes on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

Dunhuang mogao international airport, located near the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northwest China, officially resumed international air routes on Sunday.

A tourist charter flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, arrived at the airport at 7:20 am on Sunday. This was the first inbound international tourist charter flight at the airport this year.

Eight flights will ply the Indonesia (Jakarta)-Kunming-Dunhuang air route from December 24, 2023 to January 5, 2024, operated by Batik Air. Nearly 600 tourists from Indonesia are expected to travel to Dunhuang by the tourist charter flights.

The airport also plans to open routes linking China's Hong Kong, Seoul of the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam's Nha Trang for tourists in 2024.

Dunhuang is known for its UNESCO-listed Mogao Grottoes, which contain some of China's most important collections of ancient Buddhist art. Each year, the caves draw a large number of tourists from home and abroad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     