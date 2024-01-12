﻿
Changzhou joins China's "trillion-yuan city club" for GDP

This places Changzhou among China's top economic powerhouses, joining the likes of four other "trillion-yuan cities" in the province, namely Suzhou, Nanjing, Wuxi, and Nantong.
Changzhou of Jiangsu Province has reached a major economic milestone as its GDP for 2023 is reported to have exceeded 1 trillion yuan for the first time.

This places Changzhou among China's top economic powerhouses, joining the likes of four other "trillion-yuan cities" in the province, namely Suzhou, Nanjing, Wuxi, and Nantong.

China's 'trillion-yuan city club" has grown to 25 members in the past 17 years since Shanghai's GDP surpassed 1 trillion yuan in 2006.

Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
