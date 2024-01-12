﻿
Train tickets go on sale for 2024 Spring Festival travel rush

Train tickets for China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush went on sale on Friday, according to the country's railway operator.

The travel rush, usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions, will run for 40 days starting from January 26.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. noted that this year's peak season, the first after the COVID-19 pandemic, will see high travel demands among tourists, migrant workers and students.

To boost transportation capacity during this period, 12,700 trains will be arranged per day leading up to the festival on February 10, and 12,800 trains thereafter. The railway network will be able to handle 14.4 percent more passengers before the festival and 12.6 percent more after the festival compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Multiple new high-speed rails put into operation last year will also help meet the increasing travel needs, the railway operator noted, pledging to ensure a safe and orderly travel rush with better travel experience.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
