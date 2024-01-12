﻿
News / Nation

China's Tianzhou-6 cargo craft separates from space station combination

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0
The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the station combination at 4:02pm Friday and switched to independent flight.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0

The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, tasked with carrying supplies for China's space station, separated from the station combination at 4:02pm Friday (Beijing Time) and switched to independent flight, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The cargo craft will re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner in the future. Most of its components will burn up and be destroyed during the process, while a small amount of debris will fall into designated safe waters in the South Pacific, the CMSA said.

Launched on May 10, 2023, Tianzhou-6 has a loading capacity reaching over 7 tons, making itself the world's largest cargo spacecraft in service.

According to the CMSA, last month, Tianzhou-7, the spacecraft for the country's next space cargo mission, was transported to the launch site in the southern province of Hainan. Along with its carrier rocket, the cargo craft underwent assembly and testing to gear up for the launch as planned.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     