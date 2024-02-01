Foreigners clamor to 'listen to advice' and get 'extreme makeover' tips

A Chinese lifestyle app has gone global as users from around the world gain inspiration as they seek advice on how to transform their appearance and their lives for the better.

You may have heard of the recent "extreme makeover." The term originally stemmed from the concept of "amateur transformation."

It involves lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu (Red) users heeding advice from netizens to transform themselves both inside and out, resulting in a miraculous turnaround.

As of now, the "extreme makeover" topic has garnered an astonishing 350 million views on social media platforms.

Surprisingly, foreign users are sprouting up on the platform looking for Chinese users' advice for a complete makeover.

One of the most successful cases in this trend is undoubtedly 小艾同学, who went from an ordinary person to a heartthrob.



In 2021, 小艾同学 posted his first note on the platform. It included a picture of himself in formal attire and the question: "Can't find a partner, where do you think the problem lies?"

Netizens were quick to offer their thoughts, ranging from encouraging him to lose weight to bluntly pointing out his low income and poor conditions.

From changing hairstyles and losing weight to skincare and fashion, he transformed himself over a year, acquiring a six-pack and becoming known as "the man with the best advice-following and execution on the platform."

As the trend of "extreme makeovers" grew, more netizens experienced complete changes, with their inspiring stories spreading from China to the international stage.

In November last year, a Chinese blogger with over 1.4 million followers, @Dr.Candise, shared "小艾同学's success story" on TikTok, quickly amassing nearly 3 million views.

Following this, she posted classic examples of successful makeovers for both men and women from China.

Thus, the concepts of "listening to advice" and "extreme makeovers" went viral on TikTok internationally.

Viewers worldwide were amazed to see ordinary people transform under the guidance of Chinese netizens, eagerly wanting to try it themselves.

In response to eager inquiries from international netizens, Candise directed them to the platform, even providing a "user manual."

Overnight, the platform welcomed a surge of new users from around the world, including the US, Canada, Spain, Poland, Romania, India, and more, all seeking transformation with the help of Chinese netizens.

Initially bewildered, Chinese users soon embraced the international interest, offering constructive and often poetic advice, despite cultural and aesthetic differences.

The trust placed in Chinese netizens by these international users was met with genuine enthusiasm and support, even for those who seemed not to need makeovers.

Especially for "misguided" youth, advice was given with a health-first approach, aiming for beauty that begins with a healthy body.

The advice provided focused on practical aspects such as posture, fitness, and fashion, emphasizing natural beauty without the need for drastic cosmetic changes.

This movement has shown that beauty doesn't require altering one's appearance through surgery but being tidy, well-dressed, and physically fit.

Such personalized and effective advice has not only bridged cultural gaps but has also illustrated a universal desire for self-improvement and acceptance, proving that when it comes to transformation, genuine guidance and an open heart can lead to remarkable changes worldwide.