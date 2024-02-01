China adds 382 to list of time-honored brands

China on Thursday added 382 brands to the list of the country's time-honored brands, raising the total number to 1,455, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry will take multiple measures to promote the development of old-name businesses and boost consumption of China-chic products, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

He said that more online and offline activities will be launched to create more immersive and experiential consumption scenarios, while efforts will be made to dig deep into the cultural heritage of the brands and create more special merchandise that is popular among consumers.

The country will closely track and monitor the operation of the brands and continue to strengthen their daily management with the help of big data, as well as creating a one-stop experience space for time-honored brands and traditional Chinese culture.

The 382 brands were identified in China's campaign of accrediting time-honored brands, which started in February 2023. The campaign has also reviewed the first two batches of old-name businesses in the country that were identified in 2006 and 2011, respectively.