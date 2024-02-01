News / Nation

China adds 382 to list of time-honored brands

Xinhua
  22:17 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
China on Thursday added 382 brands to the list of the country's time-honored brands, raising the total number to 1,455, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Xinhua
  22:17 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0

China on Thursday added 382 brands to the list of the country's time-honored brands, raising the total number to 1,455, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry will take multiple measures to promote the development of old-name businesses and boost consumption of China-chic products, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

He said that more online and offline activities will be launched to create more immersive and experiential consumption scenarios, while efforts will be made to dig deep into the cultural heritage of the brands and create more special merchandise that is popular among consumers.

The country will closely track and monitor the operation of the brands and continue to strengthen their daily management with the help of big data, as well as creating a one-stop experience space for time-honored brands and traditional Chinese culture.

The 382 brands were identified in China's campaign of accrediting time-honored brands, which started in February 2023. The campaign has also reviewed the first two batches of old-name businesses in the country that were identified in 2006 and 2011, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     