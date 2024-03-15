China-Europe Railway Express, a transport stabilizer amid Red Sea Crisis
China-Europe Railway Express (CRE) connects the Eurasian continent, ensuring the security of international supply chains in a turbulent world.
China-Europe Railway Express (CRE) is hailed as the "iron camel caravan" that connects the Eurasian continent. It is also a "stabilizer," ensuring the security of international supply chains in a turbulent world.
The Express has become the "main artery" of high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road initiative facilitating connectivity.
