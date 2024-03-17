Senior Heilongjiang provincial legislator under investigation

Li Xiangang, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.

Li Xiangang, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement issued Sunday.

Li, also a member of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the statement said.