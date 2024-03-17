4 dead in southwest China forest fires

Local authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province reported on Sunday that four people have died in forest fires in two separate incidents.

Local authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province reported on Sunday that four people have died in forest fires in two separate incidents.

Three people died when a forest fire broke out in Douge Village in Lincang City at about 6:10pm on Saturday. The blaze engulfed an area of approximately 5.33 hectares, said the local publicity department.

Another person was killed in a forest fire that broke out in Wenshan City on Friday, according to the municipal publicity department.

Both fires have been extinguished.