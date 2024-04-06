News / Nation

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center has issued a blue alert on Saturday for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, heavy rainfall is forecast to hit parts of Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangdong, said the center.

The center said parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall, with a maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 50 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales, or hail.

Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

