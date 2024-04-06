News / Nation

Death toll rises to 13 following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake

Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
The death toll following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 13.
Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
Death toll rises to 13 following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake
Reuters

Workers carry out operations at the site where a building collapsed, following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan April 5.

The death toll following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 13, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman, who was traveling alone in Taroko Park in Hualien County when the earthquake struck, was confirmed dead. Her body lay close to those of two victims discovered on Friday, according to an official of the search and rescue team.

Three people remain missing in the park. They are believed to be from one family, the official told reporters, pledging to make full efforts to search for them.

According to the local meteorological authority, over 600 aftershocks with tremors have been recorded following the earthquake as of Saturday noon.

Helicopters continuously operated amid rain to bring back those trapped in a hotel within the park or in a nearby activity center. Survivors who had just recovered from their fright expressed gratitude to rescuers.

A local primary school remains cut off from transportation. A total of 15 teachers and 45 students, all confirmed to be safe, are currently waiting for rescue. Local authorities have ensured they have a supply of essentials.

The local water supply company said water supply has resumed in most of the quake-hit areas, with 160 households remaining cut off as of Saturday noon.

At 7:58am Wednesday, the earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County in Taiwan. As of Saturday afternoon, 1,147 people have been injured in the earthquake. Six are still missing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     