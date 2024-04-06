Death toll rises to 13 following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake

The death toll following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 13.

Reuters

The death toll following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 13, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman, who was traveling alone in Taroko Park in Hualien County when the earthquake struck, was confirmed dead. Her body lay close to those of two victims discovered on Friday, according to an official of the search and rescue team.



Three people remain missing in the park. They are believed to be from one family, the official told reporters, pledging to make full efforts to search for them.

According to the local meteorological authority, over 600 aftershocks with tremors have been recorded following the earthquake as of Saturday noon.

Helicopters continuously operated amid rain to bring back those trapped in a hotel within the park or in a nearby activity center. Survivors who had just recovered from their fright expressed gratitude to rescuers.

A local primary school remains cut off from transportation. A total of 15 teachers and 45 students, all confirmed to be safe, are currently waiting for rescue. Local authorities have ensured they have a supply of essentials.

The local water supply company said water supply has resumed in most of the quake-hit areas, with 160 households remaining cut off as of Saturday noon.

At 7:58am Wednesday, the earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County in Taiwan. As of Saturday afternoon, 1,147 people have been injured in the earthquake. Six are still missing.