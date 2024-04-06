News / Nation

China Railway plans 1,163 extra passenger trains for Qingming Festival return travel

China Railway, the nation's railway operator, said it plans to add 1,163 more trains on Saturday to cope with rising travel demand.
China Railway, the nation's railway operator, said it plans to add 1,163 more trains on Saturday to cope with rising travel demand as passengers start making return trips following the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ends on Saturday.

The company predicted that on Saturday 17.9 million passenger trips would be made via the country's railways. This compared to 13.31 million trips registered on the previous day, according to the company.

The Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival focusing on paying tribute to the dead and the worship of ancestors. During the festival period, Chinese people also tend to indulge in outdoor activities and sightseeing.

