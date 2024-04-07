News / Nation

8 remain missing after ship collision in south China

Xinhua
  11:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0
Eight people remain missing following a collision between their fishing boat and a Panamanian container ship off the southwestern coast of Hainan Province on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  11:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-07       0

Eight people remain missing following a collision between their fishing boat and a Panamanian container ship off the southwestern coast of south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, resulting in the sinking of the fishing vessel, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said on Sunday.

Thanks to ongoing search and rescue efforts aided by advanced technologies such as underwater robots and remotely operated submersibles, the location of the sunken fishing boat was determined on Saturday. However, due to the rapid flow of water at the site and the presence of fishing nets around the sunken ship, divers have not been able to enter the cabin.

As of 5 pm Saturday, rescue boats, airplanes, and rescue personnel had been dispatched to search the missing people in an area exceeding 5,700 square nautical miles.

The fishing boat bearing the name "Yuenan Aoyu 36062" collided with the Panamanian container ship "SITC DANANG" at 22 nautical miles southwest of Yinggehai Town in Ledong County around midnight Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     