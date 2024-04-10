Chinese border region not affected by radiation source in Russian city

A "radioactive contamination source" found in the Russian city of Khabarovsk has not affected the neighboring Chinese region.

China's National Nuclear Safety Administration on Wednesday said that a "radioactive contamination source" found in the Russian city of Khabarovsk has not affected the neighboring Chinese region.

In a statement, the agency said that environmental authorities in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have been paying close attention to the issue since the identification of the source on April 5 in Khabarovsk.

The statement said that over the past few days, atmospheric radiation monitoring facilities in Heilongjiang have been monitoring the gamma radiation dose rate in real time and aerosol samples have been collected.

"The monitoring results are at normal levels and no abnormality has been reported," it said.