7 killed in southwest China gas poisoning
23:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-13 0
Seven people died in a gas poisoning incident on Saturday afternoon in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the local emergency management bureau.
The accident occurred at a pig farm in Lichun Township, Pengzhou, a county-level city administered by Chengdu.
An investigation into the cause of the incident are underway.
