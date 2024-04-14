﻿
News / Nation

China calls for calmness, restraint of relevant parties after Iran's military strike on Israeli territory

Xinhua
  12:54 UTC+8, 2024-04-14       0
China called on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations after Iran's military strike on Israeli territory.
China called on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations after Iran's military strike on Israeli territory, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the report that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched military strike on April 14 against Israeli territory using ballistic missiles and drones.

China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict. There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728, and the conflict must end now.

China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region, the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
