12 killed, 6 missing in boat capsize in north China

Twelve people died and six were reported missing after a boat capsized in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred around 2:30pm in Taolinkou Village, Liujiaying Township, Lulong County, causing 31 people to fall into the water.

So far, 25 people have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while 12 of them have been confirmed dead.

Rescue efforts are underway.