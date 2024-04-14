All missing found in boat accident that kills 12

All people that went missing after a boat capsized in north China's Hebei Province on Saturday have been found to be safe, local authorities said on Sunday.

All people that went missing after a boat capsized in north China's Hebei Province on Saturday have been found to be safe, local authorities said on Sunday.

Twelve people were killed after the boat capsized in Taolinkou Village, Lulong County of Qinhuangdao City, at around 2:30pm, causing 31 people to fall into the water, according to the county government of Lulong.