China issues blue alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a blue alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a blue alert for rainstorms, as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, heavy rains are forecast to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Anhui, Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong, the center said.

Parts of these regions may experience heavy rainfall with maximum hourly precipitation in excess of 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail, according to the center.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution due to potential road waterlogging and traffic congestion.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.