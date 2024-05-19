Two arrested for vandalizing tombstone of Beyond's lead singer Wong Ka Kui

Two suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested for desecrating the tombstone of Wong Ka Kui, the legendary lead singer of Hong Kong's iconic rock band Beyond.

The incident occurred at the Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery, where Wong Ka Kui's tombstone was repeatedly struck with a hammer, destroying his photo on the memorial.

In response, Beyond's guitarist and vocalist Paul Wong expressed his anger during an interview, asking, "Have they been caught?"

Drummer Yip Sai Wing also condemned the act on social media, stating: "What happened to Ka Kui's grave today is utterly despicable. These two individuals have been arrested and must face legal consequences."

Founded in 1983 by Wong Ka Kui, Paul Wong, Wong Ka Keung, and Yip Sai Wing, Beyond remains one of Hong Kong's most influential rock bands.

Tragedy struck on June 24, 1993, when Wong Ka Kui fell from a stage while recording a program at Fuji TV in Tokyo. He sustained severe injuries and passed away on June 30, 1993, at the age of 31.