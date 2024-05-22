﻿
News / Nation

'Taiwan independence' separatist activities most destructive elements to peace across Taiwan Strait: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
"Taiwan independence" separatist activities are the most destructive elements to the peace across the Taiwan Strait.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are the most destructive elements to the peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stated China's solemn position on the Taiwan question while addressing a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

Denouncing the actions of individuals like Lai Ching-te as disgraceful betrayals of the nation and the ancestors, Wang said no matter what tricks they play, they cannot prevent China from ultimately achieving complete reunification, as Taiwan is bound to return to the embrace of the motherland.

All "Taiwan independence" separatists are set to be nailed to the pillar of shame in history, Wang said.

During the meeting, Wang expressed appreciation for the SCO member states for firmly adhering to the one-China principle based on the basic norms of international relations on defending each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang said he believes that the world will continue to support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and striving for national reunification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     