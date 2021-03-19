DPRK severs diplomatic ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to US

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has announced severance of diplomatic relations with Malaysia after Malaysia's top court ruled in favor of extraditing one of DPRK nationals to the United States to face money laundering charges, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

The DPRK businessman living in Malaysia was accused of supplying prohibited luxury items from Singapore to Pyongyang in violation of United Nations sanctions. Malaysia's top court ruled that he can be extradited to the United States.

"With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against the DPRK in subservience to the US pressure," the report said.

The report added that the businessman was engaged in "legitimate external trade activities" and warned that the Malaysian authority would "bear full responsibility for all the consequences to be incurred between the two countries."