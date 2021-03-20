News / World

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after strong quake off northeast

AFP
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
Japan's meteorological agency lifted a tsunami advisery around an hour after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the country's northeastern coast on Saturday.
AFP
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0

Japan's meteorological agency lifted a tsunami advisery around an hour after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the country's northeastern coast on Saturday, causing no immediate damage or injuries.

The strong quake, which was originally estimated as 7.2 magnitude, hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of about 60 kilometers, the JMA said, issuing an advisery for tsunami waves of around one meter.

Thousands of households received evacuation warnings over the tsunami alert, which was lifted at around 7:30pm (1030 GMT), prompting municipalities to also end the evacuation measures.

Local utilities and the nation's nuclear authority said the region's nuclear plants did not show any abnormalities after the latest quake, although local railway firms suspended services, including the high-speed Shinkansen bullet trains.

The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0 magnitude.

The quake and tsunami advisery come not long after Japan marked a decade since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, which triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Some residents of coastal communities said they had fled to higher ground after the advisery was issued Saturday evening.

"I recalled that day 10 years ago," a man in Ishinomaki city told national broadcaster NHK as he fled to a park on a hill.

"Because of our experience of that day, I moved quickly. My heart is pounding hard," he said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Takashi Yokota, an official of Miyagi prefecture's disaster management office.

"We have not received any immediate report of damage or injuries following the earthquake and the tsunami advisery. But we are still collecting information," he told AFP.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said there had been no reports of abnormality at the area's nuclear facilities, including the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, the Onagawa nuclear plant and various smaller facilities and experimental nuclear reactors.

A spokeswoman at Tokyo Electric Power, which is now dismantling the Fukushima reactors, said the facility's cooling system was operating normally.

Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens.

One person was subsequently found to have died in the tremor, which meteorologists said was an aftershock of the 2011 quake.

Despite the advisery, the JMA said no clear tsunami was observed after the latest quake, which was also an aftershock of the 2011 quake.

The agency added that more quakes may strike again in the same area particularly in the coming week.

"This is an area that has seen continued, active seismic activities," a JMA seismologist said during a nationally televised briefing.

"Although the tsunami advisery has been lifted, some changes of the ocean surface are possible. Please refrain from going to coastal areas," she said.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     