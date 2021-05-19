News / World

US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes

AFP
  09:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
The House of Representatives passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with a strong bipartisan vote of 364 to 62, weeks after it cleared the Senate with nearly unanimous support.
AFP
  09:27 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes
AFP

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attends a press conference with members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the US Capitol on May 18, 2021, in Washington, DC.

US lawmakers on Tuesday sent an anti-hate bill to President Joe Biden's desk that aims to prevent violence against Asian-Americans, following an alarming rise in attacks including murders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Representatives passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with a strong bipartisan vote of 364 to 62, weeks after it cleared the Senate with nearly unanimous support.

Biden backs the legislation, which will speed up reviews of COVID-19 related hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, expand public awareness about the problem, and provide state and local governments with guidance on how to combat hate crimes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was critical to send a unified message on the importance of strengthening the nation's defenses against anti-AAPI violence.

"Together, these steps will make a significant difference to address hate crimes in America — not only during this pandemic, but for years to come," Pelosi said on the House floor.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden "looks forward to signing this important legislation into law at the White House later this week."

More than 6,600 incidences of anti-AAPI discrimination and violence were reported between March 2020 and March 2021, Pelosi said.

Seniors have been attacked and businesses vandalized, while videos have shown Asian-Americans getting stabbed, beaten up and otherwise confronted in public spaces.

"These attacks are even more shameful in light of the heroism of our AAPI community during the pandemic," Pelosi said, noting the large numbers of Asian-Americans serving as emergency responders and health care providers.

The worst attack came in March in Georgia, where a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in the murder of eight people including six women of Asian origin who worked at massage parlors in and around Atlanta.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     