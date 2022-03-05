News / World

Over 1,200 sickened after eating at wedding in India

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
More than 1,200 people were sickened or hospitalized after eating at a wedding in the western Indian state of Gujarat, local media reported Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0

More than 1,200 people were sickened or hospitalized after eating at a wedding in the western Indian state of Gujarat, local media reported Saturday.

The guests, mostly locals, consumed food at the wedding of a local Congress leader's son in the Mehsana district on Friday, about 61 km north of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

The incident triggered panic in the area.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Mehsana collectorate, the patients situation "is improving."

Officials from the forensic science laboratory and the food and drug department have collected samples of the food served at the function and sent them for testing.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     