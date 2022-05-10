News / World

China urges G7 to cease interfering in its internal affairs

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged certain Western countries to immediately cease interfering in China's internal affairs.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2022-05-10       0

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged certain Western countries to immediately cease interfering in China's internal affairs after the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers and a European Union official expressed grave concerns over the chief executive election in Hong Kong.

John Lee, 64, former chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, on Sunday won the first chief executive election since the improvement of the region's electoral system in 2021.

"Certain Western countries and institutions are conspiring with each other to slander the election and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs. China expresses firm opposition to this and strongly condemns it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

Some countries have ignored the fact that Hong Kong's democracy has improved and that mainstream public opinion seeks unity and prosperity, Zhao said.

"They sound like 'preachers of democracy' when they point fingers at Hong Kong's democratic elections, its high degree of autonomy, and its human rights and freedoms, which only exposes their double standards and their attempt to bring chaos to Hong Kong and contain China," he said.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong. What kind of electoral system Hong Kong implements and what kind of democratic development path it explores are issues that fall entirely under the scope of China's internal affairs, and no external forces have the right to interfere," Zhao said.

He said the Chinese government is resolved to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" principle and develop high-quality democracy suited to Hong Kong's reality, and any attempt from external forces to undermine this will be in vain.

He expressed confidence that Hong Kong will usher in a new era of good governance that leads to prosperity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     