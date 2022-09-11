Xi congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III on his accession to the British throne.

Xi pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the ambassadorial level.

The Chinese president said he is ready to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between people of the two countries, expand friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen communication on global issues, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and their people and contribute to world peace and development.