Heavy downpours in southwest Japan leave 1 dead, 2 missing

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
Heavy rain pounded Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture on Saturday, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing.
Houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, on July 1.

Heavy rain pounded Japan's southwestern region of Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture on Saturday, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local media reported.

A man found inside a washed-away car in Yamaguchi Prefecture was confirmed dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture of Kyushu swept away a house, with rescuers still trying to contact the 70-year-old male occupant, Kyodo News said, citing local authorities.

In Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, seven vehicles were found submerged due to the heavy rain, and one of the drivers was missing, said the report.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and river overflow, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist across regions from western to eastern Japan due to the seasonal rain front.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
