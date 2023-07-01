Heavy rain pounds southwest Japan, raises disaster risks

Heavy rain is pounding the southwestern Japanese region of Kyushu as well as Yamaguchi Prefecture. Local government urged people to stay alert for landslides and flooding.

AFP

Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that heavy rain is pounding the southwestern Japanese region of Kyushu as well as Yamaguchi Prefecture, urging people to stay alert for landslides and flooding.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said warm, moist air from the south is flowing into a front near the main island of Honshu, making atmospheric conditions extremely unstable in western and eastern Japan.

Bands of heavy rain clouds have developed, causing downpours in Yamaguchi, with the JMA warning more could develop in the area as well as Kyushu.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period through Sunday morning is expected to reach up to 200 millimeters in northern and southern Kyushu, 180 millimeters in Tokai, 150 millimeters in Kinki, and 120 millimeters in Shikoku and Kanto-Koshin, it said.

The JMA warned of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, swollen rivers, lightning, and strong winds including tornadoes.

One person is unaccounted for after mud swept away a house in Oita Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.

Unstable weather conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, bringing downpours and lightning, according to the JMA.