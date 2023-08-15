﻿
Former US President Donald Trump indicted over 2020 election interference in Georgia

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Reuters

A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia court website, shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters shortly before the court took the document back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on August 14, 2023.

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, local media reported.

It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president. Editem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
