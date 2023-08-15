Former US President Donald Trump indicted over 2020 election interference in Georgia
11:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-15 0
Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, local media reported.
It's the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president. Editem
