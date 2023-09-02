6 killed in Chile train-minibus collision

At least six people were killed Friday after a train crashed into a minibus in the Biobio Region of central Chile, local authorities said.

The collision took place at a railroad crossing, killing six of the 14 people on board the minibus.

Juan Francisco Carrasco of the military police told reporters that the crash occurred in the commune of San Pedro de la Paz, some 500 km south of the capital Santiago.

The state-owned company EFE Sur, which operates the trains, reported that the train acted correctly, saying in a statement that the crossing barriers were operating normally at the time of the train crossing.

EFE Sur extended its condolences to the families of the dead and said that no passengers on board the train were seriously injured.