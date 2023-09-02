﻿
News / World

Former senior minister Shanmugaratnam elected Singaporean president

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected as Singapore's ninth president on Friday after garnering 70.4 percent of the total votes.
Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-02       0
Former senior minister Shanmugaratnam elected Singaporean president
Reuters

Tharman Shanmugaratnam gives a speech at the nomination centre after submitting his nomination papers in Singapore August 22.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected as Singapore's ninth president on Friday after garnering 70.4 percent of the total votes.

His rivals Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.72 and 13.88 percent of the votes respectively, according to an announcement by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui.

Over 2.48 million Singaporeans voted in the presidential election.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     