Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks totals 1,569: health ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and West Bank has totaled 1,569, while 7,212 others were wounded, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the number of fatalities in Gaza has reached 1,537, including 500 children and 276 women.

Israel on Thursday continued its airstrikes on various areas of Gaza in response to a large-scale surprise attack launched by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the death toll from the Hamas attack in Israel has so far risen to over 1,300.