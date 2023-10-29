﻿
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.
Cast member Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California, US, on July 21, 2006.

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home by first responders. They were unable to revive him.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC's wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

During a recent televised "Friends" reunion, Perry surprised his co-stars by admitting to having suffered severe anxiety "every night" during filming.

TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene on Saturday.

As well as "Friends," Perry appeared in movies such as "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards."

