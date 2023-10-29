Wang Yi says impetus for China-US cooperation still strong

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with representatives from the US business community on Saturday in Washington D.C

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with representatives from the US business community on Saturday in Washington D.C. and expressed hope that the US business community will foster the public opinion and social foundation of friendship between the two countries, and make new contributions to the improvement and development of China-US relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the impetus for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US is still strong.