﻿
News / World

Wang Yi says impetus for China-US cooperation still strong

CGTN
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with representatives from the US business community on Saturday in Washington D.C
CGTN
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with representatives from the US business community on Saturday in Washington D.C. and expressed hope that the US business community will foster the public opinion and social foundation of friendship between the two countries, and make new contributions to the improvement and development of China-US relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the impetus for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US is still strong.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     