Death toll from Hurricane Otis in south Mexico climbs to 39

The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexican government said on Saturday.
Men carrying bottles of water pass by destroyed cars in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on October 28, 2023.

The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexican government said on Saturday.

Some 80 percent of hotel infrastructure is estimated to have been damaged and essential services were cut off. Electricity has been restored to about 55 percent of customers, said the Federal Electricity Commission.

Otis struck Guerrero's coast on Wednesday as a category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake mainly in the popular tourist resort of Acapulco.

"We are going to help all the people of Acapulco, everyone impacted, and we are going to put Acapulco back on its feet. That is my pledge," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
