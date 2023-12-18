Serbia's ruling party proclaims absolute majority at snap election

Coalition around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won over 127 out of 250 seats at the snap parliamentary election.

Xinhua

Coalition around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won over 127 out of 250 seats at the snap parliamentary election, announced the country's President Aleksandar Vucic at the headquarters of SNS on Sunday.

"This is an absolute victory that makes me very happy," Vucic said, noting that the coalition around SNS also won the elections in Serbia's northern province of Vojvodina.

Vucic said that Serbia will stay on the path to European Union accession while defending its territorial integrity in its southern province of Kosovo and Metohija.

According to unofficial results of the independent election monitoring organization CESID, based on 80.2 percent of their sample, the coalition around SNS "Serbia Must Not Stop" won 46.4 percent of votes.

The second-ranked is the pro-European opposition coalition "Serbia Against Violence" which won 23.3 percent.