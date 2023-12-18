News / World

Serbia's ruling party proclaims absolute majority at snap election

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
Coalition around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won over 127 out of 250 seats at the snap parliamentary election.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
Serbia's ruling party proclaims absolute majority at snap election
Xinhua

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (center) votes at a polling station in Belgrade on Sunday.

Coalition around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won over 127 out of 250 seats at the snap parliamentary election, announced the country's President Aleksandar Vucic at the headquarters of SNS on Sunday.

"This is an absolute victory that makes me very happy," Vucic said, noting that the coalition around SNS also won the elections in Serbia's northern province of Vojvodina.

Vucic said that Serbia will stay on the path to European Union accession while defending its territorial integrity in its southern province of Kosovo and Metohija.

According to unofficial results of the independent election monitoring organization CESID, based on 80.2 percent of their sample, the coalition around SNS "Serbia Must Not Stop" won 46.4 percent of votes.

The second-ranked is the pro-European opposition coalition "Serbia Against Violence" which won 23.3 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     