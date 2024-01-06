Alaska Airlines grounds all 737-9 aircraft after emergency landing

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft late Friday after one such plane had an emergency landing in Portland with a window and a part of the fuselage missing.

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft late Friday local time after one such plane had an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, United States, with a window and a part of the fuselage missing.

"Following tonight's event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

Boeing company said in a statement that "a Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation."