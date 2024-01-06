Death toll surges to 126 after powerful quakes jolt Japan
The death toll has risen to 126 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, national broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday citing local authorities.
