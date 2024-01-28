News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 26,422: ministry

  21:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-28
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,422 since its outbreak on October 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Sunday.
The Israeli army killed 165 Palestinians and wounded 290 others over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a press statement.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded at least 65,087 Palestinians, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that various areas were witnessing Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment, especially in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

They added that the bombing was concentrated in the western areas of the city, and the vicinity of Nasser Hospital and Al-Amal Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced in a statement that the oxygen stock of Al-Amal Hospital had run out in light of the continued siege by Israeli forces.

Over the past two days, Khan Younis witnessed what was considered the fiercest Israeli attacks since the fighting began on October 7, 2023, according to eyewitnesses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
