Top DPRK leader guides test-fire of submarine-launched strategic cruise missile

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the DPRK guided test-fire of the newly-developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31" on Sunday.

Reuters

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided the test-fire of the newly developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31" on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

Two cruise missiles the DPRK navy test-fired flew above the eastern waters for 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds respectively before hitting the island target, the KCNA report said.

The test-fire had no impact on the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation, it said.

"The nuclear weaponization of the country's navy is an urgent task of the times and a core requirement for building the state nuclear strategic force," Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying.

The top DPRK leader also set forth important tasks for realizing the nuclear weaponization of the navy and expanding the state nuclear deterrence in a diversified way, it added.