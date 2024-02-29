News / World

Illinois judge rules Trump removed from state's primary ballot

Xinhua
  11:26 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
An Illinois judge ruled former President Donald Trump should be removed from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Reuters

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, on January 6, 2021.

An Illinois judge ruled on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be removed from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Cook County Judge Tracie Porter made the ruling based on the case law surrounding the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision in December to remove Trump from that state's ballot based on the "insurrection clause" of the 14th Amendment. The US Supreme Court is reviewing the Colorado decision.

Porter stayed the effect of the ruling until Friday due to an anticipated appeal by the former president's lawyers, local media reported on Wednesday.

